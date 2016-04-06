Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Martin, DC
Dr. Matthew Martin, DC is a Chiropractor in Akron, OH.
Reflections Breast Health Center2603 W Market St Ste 200, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 677-3628
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has been very kind and helpful! He has worked with me with my on going back problem, we are tackling it 1 step at a time to see what works best! He is very compassionate!!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1205132032
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
