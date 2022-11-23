Matthew Marshall, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Matthew Marshall, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA.
Locations
Rapid Orthopaedic Care3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-7622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always took time to answer my questions and explained things very thoroughly. Very personable, I’d highly recommend him.
About Matthew Marshall, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Marshall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Matthew Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.