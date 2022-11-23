See All Physicians Assistants in Olympia, WA
Matthew Marshall, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (74)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Matthew Marshall, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA. 

Matthew Marshall works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapid Orthopaedic Care
    3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 754-7622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Injuries
Splinting
Arthritis
Injuries
Splinting

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Splinting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Always took time to answer my questions and explained things very thoroughly. Very personable, I’d highly recommend him.
    Susan Harvey — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Matthew Marshall, MPAS
    About Matthew Marshall, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588924781
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Marshall, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Marshall works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Matthew Marshall’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Matthew Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

