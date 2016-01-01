Dr. Marsala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Marsala, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Marsala, DC is a Chiropractor in Sparks, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1560 E Lincoln Way Ste NO110, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 442-6986
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Marsala, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1194237438
Frequently Asked Questions
