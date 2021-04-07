See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Matthew Lucas, FNP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Matthew Lucas, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Matthew Lucas works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5631
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Matthew Lucas, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1245776814
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

