Dr. La has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew La, OD
Overview
Dr. Matthew La, OD is an Optometrist in Poway, CA.
Locations
Costco Pharmacy #77512155 Tech Center Dr, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 391-1411
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a new eyeglasses prescription, and Dr. La at the Poway Costco (11/29/22) was very professional and listened to my concerns during my appointment. I appreciated that he also did not try to oversell me on progressive lenses. My new glasses work perfectly. He was also fantastic with my teen daughter; her glasses and contact lenses work great too!
About Dr. Matthew La, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1750426524
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
