Dr. Matthew Kowalski, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Kowalski, DC is a Chiropractor in Chestnut Hill, MA. 

Dr. Kowalski works at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham & Women's Hospital
    850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Dec 08, 2020
    Dr Kowolski listens attentively and takes time to explain and clarify details throughout the session. I always experience great results after each visit. I highly recommend Dr. Kowolski.
    — Dec 08, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Kowalski, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1437209145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Kowalski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski works at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kowalski’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

