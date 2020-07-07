See All Nurse Practitioners in Taylorsville, UT
Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Taylorsville, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Jarvis works at St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic in Taylorsville, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic
    5360 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 989-5849
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jordan Family Health
    8846 S Redwood Rd Ste E121, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 316-0191
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    St Marks Comprehensive Spine Center
    1220 E 3900 S Ste 1F, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5749
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366964728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
