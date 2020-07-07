Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Taylorsville, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Jarvis works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic5360 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 Directions (801) 989-5849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jordan Family Health8846 S Redwood Rd Ste E121, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 316-0191Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
3
St Marks Comprehensive Spine Center1220 E 3900 S Ste 1F, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5749Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Chuck for almost 2 years and I was reminded again today why he’s the best. He cares about my condition and takes the time To find what treatment works best even when that changes every few months. He also has shown multiple times he listens to what I say about my personal life and remembers. That is what makes a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Matthew Chuck Jarvis, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366964728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarvis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvis.
