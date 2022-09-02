Matthew Insley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Insley, PA
Overview
Matthew Insley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Matthew Insley works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8615
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Matthew is extremely knowledgeable. He explained everything about my condition to me. He was very thorough in his exam of my issues. He is friendly, professional, showed interest in my concerns. He answered all of my questions satisfactorily. We discussed several options and we made a plan for treatment. I highly recommend him.
About Matthew Insley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346758679
Matthew Insley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Insley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

49 patients have reviewed Matthew Insley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Insley.
