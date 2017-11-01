Dr. Hutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Hutt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hutt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsbluff, NE.
Locations
Matthew Hutt Group LLC2208 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Directions (308) 632-8080
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutt is a kind, understanding man who is a professional in every way. He is easy to talk with and really cares about your well-being. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Matthew Hutt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952488447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.