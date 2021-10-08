See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Matthew Huskey, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Matthew Huskey, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Matthew Huskey, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Matthew Huskey works at Hamilton West Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Compare with other Family Medicine Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Randy Hall, APRN
Randy Hall, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton West Family Medicine
    1629 Airport Rd Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 767-0075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • National Park Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Huskey?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Matthew Huskey is a caring nurse practitioner. He is direct and to the point, which is very refreshing. He always takes the time to explain in a way that is understandable. I would recommend Matthew to anyone looking for an excellent Nurse Practitioner.
    Tom Winton — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Huskey, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Huskey, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Huskey to family and friends

    Matthew Huskey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Huskey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Huskey, FNP-C.

    About Matthew Huskey, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609385715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UAMS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Huskey, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Huskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Huskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Huskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Huskey works at Hamilton West Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Matthew Huskey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Matthew Huskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Huskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Huskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Huskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Huskey, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.