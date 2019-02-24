Dr. Matthew Hollimon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hollimon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hollimon, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Hollimon works at
Locations
Neuropsychology Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most professionals I have ever been to as well as his staff!
About Dr. Matthew Hollimon, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1306174222
Education & Certifications
- Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System
- University Of Southern Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollimon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollimon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollimon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollimon, there are benefits to both methods.