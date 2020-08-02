Matthew Hislop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Hislop, PA
Offers telehealth
Matthew Hislop, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Matthew Hislop works at
City Derm200 Central Park S Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-2500
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Matthew is a kind, compassionate, and highly-skilled professional who has found his calling in helping his patients and I’m grateful to be one of them :) He effectively removed mole-like skin bumps (DPN) from my face. I already had two sessions for this procedure with one more to go. His gentleness, meaningful/fun conversation, and skin care advice made the slightly painful procedure go as smoothly and pleasant as possible. The ultimate results exceeded my expectations! He even recognized and removed some DPN spots that I didn’t initially see. For every dermatology clinic consultation/treatment that I can benefit from and that is within Matthew’s scope of practice, I am going to book my appointment with him and nobody else-and of course I will recommend him to everyone I know!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174062491
Matthew Hislop accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Hislop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Matthew Hislop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Hislop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Hislop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Hislop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.