Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.
Dr. Haubert works at
Locations
1
Eye Care One Laser Vision Center3152 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 651-1291
2
Mcg Medical Center1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 724-6100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Physician's Eye Care Center1055 Silver Bluff Rd Ste A, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 642-4339
- 4 3521 Richland Ave W, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-4646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haubert is awesome. I feel absolutely confident trusting my family’s eye care to him.
About Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan college of optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haubert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haubert.
