Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD

Optometry
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.

Dr. Haubert works at Eye Care One in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care One Laser Vision Center
    3152 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 651-1291
  2. 2
    Mcg Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 724-6100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Physician's Eye Care Center
    1055 Silver Bluff Rd Ste A, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 642-4339
  4. 4
    3521 Richland Ave W, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 641-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion
Eye Disease
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion
Eye Disease

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Optometry
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1548286107
1548286107
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Michigan college of optometry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Haubert, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haubert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haubert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

