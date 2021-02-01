See All Chiropractors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Matthew Hargreaves, DC

Chiropractic
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Hargreaves, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with New York Chiropractic College

Dr. Hargreaves works at Carolina's Spine and Sports Treatment Center Pllc in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina's Spine and Sports Treatment Center Pllc
    129 W Trade St Ste 1525, Charlotte, NC 28202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2021
    I was in an accident in 2002 and have lived with chronic pain. I have seen numerous orthopedics, multiple rounds of injections, years of PT, massage therapist, pills,oils, creams, you name it I bought it and tried it. I started seeing Dr. Matt last year and it has changed my life. I had gotten to the point I couldn’t ride in a car without being in pain. The final treatment plan from the ortho was to burn all nerve ending to my lower back. I was literally at wits end and Dr. Hargreaves has given me quality of life!
    Anna — Feb 01, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Hargreaves, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144303108
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Geneseo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hargreaves, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargreaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargreaves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargreaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargreaves works at Carolina's Spine and Sports Treatment Center Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hargreaves’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargreaves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargreaves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargreaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargreaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

