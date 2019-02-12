Matthew Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Goodman, PSY
Overview
Matthew Goodman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New Bedford, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 106 Spring St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 993-2003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Goodman?
wonderful counselor to my family and I. Have gone regularly for almost 4 years. very helpful, honest and direct when needed. A++++
About Matthew Goodman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033217088
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Matthew Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.