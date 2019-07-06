Matthew Goltl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD
Overview
Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 800 E 1st St N Ste 350, Wichita, KS 67202 Directions (316) 262-6665
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Goltl?
I recommend Dr. Goltl for any issues you are having. He is the best resource we have in this area, pharmaceutical or not. I went to him because my eye was twitching all day, and had been for months, FOR MONTHS! I went to my family doctor, who sent me to an eye doctor, who sent me to another doctor, who sent me back to an eye doctor, who finally said I needed a therapist. A family member told me to give him a try, so I did. I left his office with no more twitching eye. Turns out I bruised my tailbone and had a nerve that was sending a rouge signal to my eye. All I needed was a small adjustment and the nerve was no longer pinched, which resulted in normal eye function. In order to obtain different results, you need to be willing to try different methods. If you are not happy with the results you have been seeing, this is a great place to start.
About Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1255442521
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Goltl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Matthew Goltl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Goltl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Goltl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Goltl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.