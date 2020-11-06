Matthew Genet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Genet, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Matthew Genet, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Matthew Genet works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Genet?
Saw Matt during my triple bypass surgery. I got to know him a bit during his visits to my hospital room over 5 days. Very, very decent human-being! I could not recommend him higher.
About Matthew Genet, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750758520
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Genet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Genet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Genet works at
3 patients have reviewed Matthew Genet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Genet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Genet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Genet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.