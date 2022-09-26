Dr. Matthew Frain, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Frain, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Frain, DC is a Chiropractor in Akron, OH.
Dr. Frain works at
Locations
-
1
Healthfirst Chiropractic3577 S Arlington Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 595-4196
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office is like family just so nice and they work with your schedule. Dr. Frain is just the nicest person and explains everything so that you understand all the what's and why's. He's helpful for the entire family.
About Dr. Matthew Frain, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407971781
Dr. Frain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frain accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frain works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Frain can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.