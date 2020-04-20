Dr. Ferris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Ferris, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ferris, DC is a Chiropractor in Noblesville, IN.
Dr. Ferris works at
Locations
Advantage Chiropractic & Wellness LLC16095 Prosperity Dr Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 774-2998
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t stand up straight but after my 1st visit with Doc Ferris I had significantly less pain. My range of motion increased and I could stand a little straighter. Now after 3 visits I’m in much better shape. Almost back to 100%. I’d highly recommend him if you are in pain and can barely walk.
About Dr. Matthew Ferris, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1003842923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.