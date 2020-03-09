Overview

Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School Of The City University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ebben works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.