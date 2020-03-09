See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD

Psychology
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School Of The City University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ebben works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleep Medicine
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Apnea
Behavioral Activation
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Apnea
Behavioral Activation

Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Apnea
Behavioral Activation
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep Study
Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Night Terror
Periodic Limb Movement Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Medicine Sonography
Sleep Study
Sleep-Walking
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 09, 2020
    Dr. Ebben helped me tremendously with my sleep issues. He had a calm, thorough manner, and I am glad that I was referred to him.
    David Madison — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740378025
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • Graduate School Of The City University Of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

