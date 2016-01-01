See All Dermatologists in Tulsa, OK
Matthew Dohlman, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Matthew Dohlman, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Matthew Dohlman, PA is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. He currently practices at Utica Park Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Cigna
  • MultiPlan

About Matthew Dohlman, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245262419
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Southwestern Adventist University, Keene, Tx
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Matthew Dohlman?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Matthew Dohlman, PA
How would you rate your experience with Matthew Dohlman, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Dohlman to family and friends

Matthew Dohlman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Matthew Dohlman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Dohlman, PA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Matthew Dohlman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Dohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Matthew Dohlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Matthew Dohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Matthew Dohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Dohlman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Dohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Dohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.