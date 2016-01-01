Matthew Dohlman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Dohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Dohlman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Matthew Dohlman, PA is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. He currently practices at Utica Park Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Matthew Dohlman, PA
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245262419
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
- Southwestern Adventist University, Keene, Tx
Admitting Hospitals
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Matthew Dohlman?
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Dohlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Dohlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Dohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Matthew Dohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Dohlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Dohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Dohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.