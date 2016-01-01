See All Physical Therapists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT

Physical Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dobratz works at Blue Valley Physical Therapy PA in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Valley Physical Therapy PA
    6885 W 151st St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 399-7981
  2. 2
    F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic
    9120 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 374-9879
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dobratz?

    Photo: Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dobratz to family and friends

    Dr. Dobratz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dobratz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT.

    About Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932637980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobratz works at Blue Valley Physical Therapy PA in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Dobratz’s profile.

    Dr. Dobratz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.