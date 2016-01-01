Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dobratz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Valley Physical Therapy PA6885 W 151st St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 399-7981
-
2
F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic9120 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 374-9879Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobratz?
About Dr. Matthew Dobratz, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1932637980
Education & Certifications
- WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobratz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobratz works at
Dr. Dobratz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.