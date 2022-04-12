Matthew Declouet, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Declouet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Declouet, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Matthew Declouet, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from McNeese State University - Graduate School of Nursing.
Locations
1
deClouet Psychiatric Services, Lafayette, LA218 Rue Beauregard Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 484-1415Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 12:00pm
2
deClouet Mental Health Solutions, LLC302 La Rue France Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-0971Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kindest, humblest, most knowledgeable NP out there! I highly recommend him for all your mental health needs:)
About Matthew Declouet, PMHNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1518342310
Education & Certifications
- McNeese State University - Graduate School of Nursing
Matthew Declouet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Declouet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Declouet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Matthew Declouet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Declouet.
