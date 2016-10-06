See All Counselors in Amarillo, TX
Matthew Davis, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Davis, LPC is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX. 

Matthew Davis works at Katrina Klaehn Ma Lpc in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katrina Klaehn Ma Lpc
    4231 Ridgecrest Cir Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 803-5013
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2016
    It's difficult for me, at the moment, to put into words how great this man is at listening and finding a solution / getting the ball rolling that way. I was able to talk about traumatic things for the first time...talking to him is calming. Even though I cry most visits, I have never had bad one. I always feel better after. Out of the many therapists I've seen, he is one of only two I've ever enjoyed.
    Jess C in Amarillo, TX — Oct 06, 2016
    Photo: Matthew Davis, LPC
    About Matthew Davis, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871841981
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Davis works at Katrina Klaehn Ma Lpc in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Matthew Davis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Matthew Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

