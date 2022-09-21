See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD

Optometry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Comerford works at Costco Hearing Aid #357 in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alison Moon, OD
Dr. Alison Moon, OD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Monica Brown, OD
Dr. Monica Brown, OD
10 (808)
View Profile
Dr. Samuel Bowman, OD
Dr. Samuel Bowman, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #357
    4901 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 564-9511
  2. 2
    Admiral Eyecare, Inc.
    2294 Mayport Rd Ste 24, Jacksonville, FL 32233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 595-5786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Comerford?

    Sep 21, 2022
    I initially started going to Dr. Comerford because I started purchasing my contacts at Costco. I think I was a walk-in the first time, and shopped around Costco with dilated eyes - LOL. I was completely surprised that his eye exams (and advice) were the best I had ever had over the past 15+ years. And it says a lot that I drive over an hour each way to specifically see him. It also helps that he is friendly and pleasant to be around.
    Casey — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Comerford to family and friends

    Dr. Comerford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Comerford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD.

    About Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780783191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comerford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comerford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comerford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comerford works at Costco Hearing Aid #357 in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Comerford’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Comerford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comerford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comerford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comerford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.