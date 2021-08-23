See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Chiapa works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East
    2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-9798
  2. 2
    Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson
    10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-9251
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West
    2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-9132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Chiapas is a very accommodating person was able to fit me in the schedule while on a visit with my son. Shows a lot of patience with teenagers. Will continue to be a client with this office for years to come and that has nothing to do with my living a block away.
    Laura Llamas Graves — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1255818225
