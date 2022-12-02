See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in The Villages, FL
Dr. Matthew Causey, OD

Optometry
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Causey, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry.

Dr. Causey works at St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing
    1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-7377
  2. 2
    St. Luke's at the Villages Brownwood
    2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 303, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 641-9232
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill
    187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 252-6169
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Treatment is always good there.
    Anonymous — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Causey, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710479738
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Braverman Eye Center|Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Causey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Causey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Causey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Causey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Causey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Causey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Causey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Causey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

