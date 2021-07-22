See All Chiropractors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Brecher works at Tampa Active Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Active Health
    4015 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 933-5259

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2021
    My first initial visit I was impressed on how the staff reached out to help me find my way to their location. I met with Dr. Brecher and he was very thorough on what I should and not to expect from my treatment. Very comfortable personality and knowledgeable in his field. I would highly recommend Dr Brecher.
    About Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356467757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brecher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brecher works at Tampa Active Health in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brecher’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brecher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

