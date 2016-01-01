Dr. Matthew Barber, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Barber, OD
Dr. Matthew Barber, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Barber works at
CHROMA modern Eyewear Eyecare1700 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 737-6281Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1487665360
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber works at
Dr. Barber speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.