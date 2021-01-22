See All Family Doctors in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Matthew Baker, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Matthew Baker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from U South Tampa and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Matthew Baker works at Halifax Health - New Smyrna Beach Family Practice in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Halifax Health New Smyrna Beach Family Practice
    807 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-6963
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I miss being able to see Dr Baker sadly my insurance doesn't have him as a provider . He is caring , takes time to listen and explain everything. I love him to death
    Mike Bunch — Jan 22, 2021
    About Matthew Baker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255789392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U South Tampa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Baker works at Halifax Health - New Smyrna Beach Family Practice in New Smyrna Beach, FL. View the full address on Matthew Baker’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Matthew Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

