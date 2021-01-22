Matthew Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Baker, PA-C
Overview
Matthew Baker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from U South Tampa and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Matthew Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Halifax Health New Smyrna Beach Family Practice807 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 425-6963Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Baker?
I miss being able to see Dr Baker sadly my insurance doesn't have him as a provider . He is caring , takes time to listen and explain everything. I love him to death
About Matthew Baker, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255789392
Education & Certifications
- U South Tampa
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Baker accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Baker works at
10 patients have reviewed Matthew Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.