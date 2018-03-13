Matthew Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Anderson, CH
Overview
Matthew Anderson, CH is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Matthew Anderson works at
Locations
Anderson Chiropractic6485 N Decatur Blvd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89131 Directions (702) 657-8000
- 2 113 W Moorpoint Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89081 Directions (702) 636-2843
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doc Anderson is a caring person and a smart doctor. My family has gone to him for years, and we love working wth him.
About Matthew Anderson, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932287596
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Anderson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Matthew Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Anderson.
