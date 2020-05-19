See All Nurse Practitioners in Missoula, MT
Matt McNutt, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Matt McNutt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. 

Matt McNutt works at Community Physician Group - Family Medicine & Obstetrics in Missoula, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physician Group - Family Medicine & Obstetrics
    2831 Fort Missoula Rd Ste 146, Missoula, MT 59804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 327-3880
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2020
    Matt McNutt has been my children's pediatrician for the past 3 years, and he has been truly helpful through every trial we have encountered with our kids. He is not above listening to our thoughts on something, and has always been professional and has a good bedside manner. My kids are never scared to go see "Mr. Matt". We are very grateful for his help when we need to see him. Definitely recommend him.
    — May 19, 2020
    About Matt McNutt, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134515927
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matt McNutt, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matt McNutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matt McNutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matt McNutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matt McNutt works at Community Physician Group - Family Medicine & Obstetrics in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Matt McNutt’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Matt McNutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matt McNutt.

