Matt Givens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Matt Givens, LMFT
Overview
Matt Givens, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3478 Stellhorn Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 413-7333
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Therapy changed my life. I still cannot believe Matt Givens worked with me and put me back together when I showed up to his office, completely shattered. Having had the ultimate therapist is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.
About Matt Givens, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962754523
