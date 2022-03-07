Dr. Gunnars has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC
Overview
Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC is a Chiropractor in Evanston, IL.
Locations
- 1 636 Church St Ste 622, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 332-2424
Ratings & Reviews
Mats has not only great dedication to his patients and up-to-date medical knowledge; he has intuitive gifts that stem from his deep spirituality. He quickly diagnosed my health situation and its remedy after I'd spent ten years seeing MDs and other specialists who couldn't figure out what was causing my dangerously rapid weight loss or how to stop it. Today I am very well, indeed, and I see Mats only periodically. A visit is always helpful.
About Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1609958503
Frequently Asked Questions
