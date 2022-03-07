See All Chiropractors in Evanston, IL
Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC is a Chiropractor in Evanston, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    636 Church St Ste 622, Evanston, IL 60201 (847) 332-2424

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Mar 07, 2022
Mats has not only great dedication to his patients and up-to-date medical knowledge; he has intuitive gifts that stem from his deep spirituality. He quickly diagnosed my health situation and its remedy after I'd spent ten years seeing MDs and other specialists who couldn't figure out what was causing my dangerously rapid weight loss or how to stop it. Today I am very well, indeed, and I see Mats only periodically. A visit is always helpful.
Karen T. — Mar 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC
About Dr. Mats Gunnars, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609958503
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gunnars has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gunnars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunnars. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunnars.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunnars, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunnars appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

