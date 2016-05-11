See All Physicians Assistants in Tacoma, WA
Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA. 

Mathew Kummerfeldt works at Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Care in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Inpatient Team
    1717 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 985-1711
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mathew Kummerfeldt?

    May 11, 2016
    Love him! Listens and remembers his patients
    B johnson in Gig Harbor, WA — May 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mathew Kummerfeldt to family and friends

    Mathew Kummerfeldt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mathew Kummerfeldt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C.

    About Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285818815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mathew Kummerfeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mathew Kummerfeldt works at Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Care in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Mathew Kummerfeldt’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Mathew Kummerfeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mathew Kummerfeldt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mathew Kummerfeldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mathew Kummerfeldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.