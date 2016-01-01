Masita Poray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Masita Poray, NP
Overview
Masita Poray, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5435 E 16th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 355-8280
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Masita Poray?
About Masita Poray, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386197770
Frequently Asked Questions
Masita Poray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Masita Poray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Masita Poray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Masita Poray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.