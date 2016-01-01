Masha Chizhik, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Masha Chizhik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Masha Chizhik, PA
Masha Chizhik, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Masha Chizhik works at
Oak Street Health Edgewater1541 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Directions (312) 666-3494
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841614666
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Masha Chizhik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
