Masha Chizhik, PA

Internal Medicine
Overview

Masha Chizhik, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Masha Chizhik works at Oak Street Health Edgewater in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Edgewater
    1541 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 666-3494
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Masha Chizhik, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841614666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Masha Chizhik, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Masha Chizhik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Masha Chizhik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Masha Chizhik works at Oak Street Health Edgewater in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Masha Chizhik’s profile.

    Masha Chizhik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Masha Chizhik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Masha Chizhik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Masha Chizhik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

