Marykathrine Ley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA.
Pulmonary Medicine Associates Medical Group, Inc5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 679-3590
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have always had great experiences with Sutter Health & anything connected to them. My visit with MaryKatherine Ley, DNP in Sutter Pulmonology was no exception. She was thorough, unhurried, answered all questions, went over all meds, etc. Her attitude was efficient but also very caring.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306382726
Marykathrine Ley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marykathrine Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marykathrine Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marykathrine Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.