Marydanielle Verrier, MED
Overview
Marydanielle Verrier, MED is an Individual Counselor in West Bridgewater, MA.
Locations
Marydanielle Verrier700 W Center St Ste 8, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 Directions (781) 252-9990Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:30pmSunday9:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was hesitate about counseling Mary was so understanding and caring. She made me feel so comfortable.
About Marydanielle Verrier, MED
- Individual Counseling
- English
1679770796
Education & Certifications
- Taunton State Hospital
Marydanielle Verrier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marydanielle Verrier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marydanielle Verrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Marydanielle Verrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marydanielle Verrier.
