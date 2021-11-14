See All Counselors in West Bridgewater, MA
Marydanielle Verrier, MED Icon-share Share Profile

Marydanielle Verrier, MED

Individual Counseling
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Marydanielle Verrier, MED is an Individual Counselor in West Bridgewater, MA. 

Marydanielle Verrier works at Serenity Counseling in West Bridgewater, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marydanielle Verrier
    700 W Center St Ste 8, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 252-9990
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Marydanielle Verrier, MED

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    NPI Number
    • 1679770796
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Taunton State Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marydanielle Verrier, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marydanielle Verrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marydanielle Verrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marydanielle Verrier works at Serenity Counseling in West Bridgewater, MA. View the full address on Marydanielle Verrier’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Marydanielle Verrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marydanielle Verrier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marydanielle Verrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marydanielle Verrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

