See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Marybeth Thompson, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marybeth Thompson, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marybeth Thompson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Marybeth Thompson works at Chelsea Marder, LMHC in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
8 (19)
View Profile
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
6 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Chelsea Marder, LMHC
    7390 Nw 5th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 792-2220
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marybeth Thompson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marybeth Thompson, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Marybeth Thompson, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marybeth Thompson to family and friends

    Marybeth Thompson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marybeth Thompson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marybeth Thompson, ARNP.

    About Marybeth Thompson, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497975072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marybeth Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marybeth Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marybeth Thompson works at Chelsea Marder, LMHC in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Marybeth Thompson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Marybeth Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marybeth Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marybeth Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marybeth Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marybeth Thompson, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.