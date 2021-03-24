See All Counselors in Matawan, NJ
Marybeth Magno, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Marybeth Magno, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marybeth Magno, LPC is a Counselor in Matawan, NJ. 

Marybeth Magno works at Goldie Rabaev, LPC in Matawan, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goldie Rabaev, LPC
    746 State Route 34 Ste 3, Matawan, NJ 07747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 264-8878
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marybeth Magno?

    Mar 24, 2021
    I began individually seeing Ms.Magno years ago and now my wife and I see her in couples therapy. She’s trustworthy, experienced and very knowledgeable. If I could give a rating more than 5 stars I would.
    Charlie — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marybeth Magno, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Marybeth Magno, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marybeth Magno to family and friends

    Marybeth Magno's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marybeth Magno

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marybeth Magno, LPC.

    About Marybeth Magno, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972582831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marybeth Magno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marybeth Magno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marybeth Magno works at Goldie Rabaev, LPC in Matawan, NJ. View the full address on Marybeth Magno’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Marybeth Magno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marybeth Magno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marybeth Magno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marybeth Magno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marybeth Magno, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.