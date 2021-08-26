Dr. Mackin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marybeth Mackin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marybeth Mackin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bayonne, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 497 Broadway Ste 2, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-4200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marybeth Mackin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750467023
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mackin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
