Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki works at
Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578828992
Frequently Asked Questions
Maryanne Damiano-Hojnacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
