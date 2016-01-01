Maryanne Bolt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maryanne Bolt, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maryanne Bolt, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Maryanne Bolt works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maryanne Bolt?
About Maryanne Bolt, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912378050
Frequently Asked Questions
Maryanne Bolt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maryanne Bolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maryanne Bolt works at
2 patients have reviewed Maryanne Bolt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maryanne Bolt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maryanne Bolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maryanne Bolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.