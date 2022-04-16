See All Nurse Practitioners in Wheat Ridge, CO
Maryann Sudmeier, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Maryann Sudmeier, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maryann Sudmeier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO. 

Maryann Sudmeier works at Rocky Mountan Pulmonary in Wheat Ridge, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine -Office location
    3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 150, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 940-1661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Disease
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Disease
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maryann Sudmeier?

    Apr 16, 2022
    Every time I see Maryann, the visit is exactly as it should be, I walk away with more knowledge of my disease and more options for treatment. She is very thorough, caring and delightful to talk with. Thanks Maryann!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    — Apr 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maryann Sudmeier, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Maryann Sudmeier, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maryann Sudmeier to family and friends

    Maryann Sudmeier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maryann Sudmeier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maryann Sudmeier, NP.

    About Maryann Sudmeier, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336212125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maryann Sudmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maryann Sudmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maryann Sudmeier works at Rocky Mountan Pulmonary in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Maryann Sudmeier’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Maryann Sudmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maryann Sudmeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maryann Sudmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maryann Sudmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maryann Sudmeier, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.