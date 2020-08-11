Maryam Jamili, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maryam Jamili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maryam Jamili, MA
Maryam Jamili, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Solution Focused Family Counseling INC27001 La Paz Rd Ste 448B, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
A needle in a haystack, high quality therapy. I am so delighted to find this place. It's scary to try therapy especially when your life seems fine, even great. But do yourself a favor and get a little help. Wish I had done so even sooner but glad I didn't wait forever. Maryam made me feel immediately at ease and not like going to a weird psychologist office.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1235660515
- University of California Irvine
