Maryam Jamili, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Maryam Jamili, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Maryam Jamili works at Maryam Jamili, MA, LMFT in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Solution Focused Family Counseling INC
    27001 La Paz Rd Ste 448B, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Maryam Jamili, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1235660515
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maryam Jamili, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maryam Jamili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maryam Jamili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maryam Jamili works at Maryam Jamili, MA, LMFT in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Maryam Jamili’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Maryam Jamili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maryam Jamili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maryam Jamili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maryam Jamili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

