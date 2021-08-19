Marya Wright, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marya Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marya Wright, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marya Wright, RN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Marya Wright works at
Locations
Dallas Psychiatric Associates17736 Preston Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 248-2299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arlington Office1521 N Cooper St Ste 630, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 274-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Marya is one of the most understanding and competent mental health professionals that I have come across. She is literally the best.
About Marya Wright, RN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427358274
Frequently Asked Questions
Marya Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marya Wright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marya Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Marya Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marya Wright.
