Mary Jane Wuebben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Jane Wuebben, PA
Overview
Mary Jane Wuebben, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mary Jane Wuebben works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants6709 S Minnesota Ave Ste 205, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 271-1020
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Jane Wuebben?
Mary is the kindest Dr. I have ever seen. She listens to you and does all she can for you. I feel she goes out of her way to find answers for your health concerns. I pray she never retires:)
About Mary Jane Wuebben, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235182254
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Jane Wuebben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Jane Wuebben works at
21 patients have reviewed Mary Jane Wuebben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Jane Wuebben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Jane Wuebben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Jane Wuebben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.