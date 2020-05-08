Mary Wolter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Wolter, PA
Overview
Mary Wolter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mineola, NY.
Locations
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 512-1873
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! She does a difficult job very well and I was well cared for...thank you Mary
About Mary Wolter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336648880
Mary Wolter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mary Wolter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Wolter.
