Mary Wicks, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Wicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Wicks, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Wicks, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND.
Mary Wicks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions (701) 456-4000Thursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Wicks?
About Mary Wicks, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407952542
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Wicks works at
Mary Wicks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.